Priti Patel lashes out against ‘scandalous’ ECHR decision blocking Rwanda migrant flight

Priti Patel has lashed out against the “scandalous” European Court of Human Rights after it grounded the government’s first deportation flight to Rwanda.

Speaking toThe Daily Telegraph, the home secretary said: “The opaque way this court has operated is absolutely scandalous. That needs to be questioned.”

“They’ve not used this ruling previously, which does make you question the motivation and the lack of transparency.”

The ruling by the Strasbourg court granted injunctions to three of seven men who were set to be deported to Rwanda on Tuesday.

The new policy aims to deter illegal migrants entering the UK, but has caused controversy across human rights groups.

Patel has suggested that the European court’s decision was politically motivated.

“You’ve got to look at the motivation. How and why did they make that decision? Was it politically motivated? I’m of the view that it is, absolutely”, she said, implying an anti-Brexit and anti-Tory sentiment.

Patel has said she will find ways to overturn the ruling and it is understood that preparations for a new flight are being made.

A Home Office spokesperson told the paper: “The government will not be deterred as we plan for the next flight to Rwanda.

“We will keep as many people in detention as the law allows but where a court orders that an individual due to be on Tuesday’s flight should be released, we will tag them where appropriate.”

Sky News also reported that asylum seekers who arrive in the UK via “unnecessary and dangerous routes” could face being electronically tagged under new Home Office plans.