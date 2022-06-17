Boris Johnson touches down in Kyiv for surprise meeting with Ukraine’s president Zelensky

Prime Minister Boris Johnson touched down in Ukraine this afternoon meeting with President Vlodymyr Zelensky.

The embattled Tory leader shared an image on social media which said: Mr President, Volodymyr, It is good to be in Kyiv again”, adding that “Great Britain’s support for Ukraine is firm and resolute.”

This comes after leaders from Italy, France and Germany made a trip to the capital, and Ukraine had its candidate status for the European Union accepted today.

He visited Kyiv in April, becoming the first G7 leader to do so. Unlike Germany and France in particular, which have been criticised for tepid support, Johnson has been widely praised for political and military backing for the country amid Russia’s brutal invasion.

Johnson was supposed to attend a red wall conference in Doncaster but pulled out at the last minute leaving organisers “mystified”. According to Sky News he said there was ‘good reason’, before appearing in Kyiv on Friday.