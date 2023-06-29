Dorries and Rees-Mogg ‘waged campaign to undermine’ privileges committee probe into Johnson

Nadine Dorries, left, and Jacob Rees-Mogg. Photo: PA

Boris Johnson allies Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg were among MPs who attempted to undermine the privileges committee’s investigation into the ex-prime minister.

Eight current and former MPs – Dorries, Rees-Mogg, Lord Zac Goldsmith, Mark Jenkinson, Michael Fabricant, Brendan Clarke-Smith, Andrea Jenkyns, and Priti Patel – were involved in a “campaign waged outside Parliament… to undermine the committee”.

The committee ruled earlier this month Johnson has lied to Parliament with his assurances over partygate, which saw No10 staff drinking and dancing during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Led by Labour MP Harriet Harman, the seven-person, Tory majority committee found Johnson – who sensationally quit as an MP before publication of the report – committed “repeated contempt”, deliberately misled MPs and was complicit in abuse and intimidation.

Now a follow-up report has found members of the committee were attacked in a bid to prevent them completing their work across newspapers, radio, TV and social media.

Published this morning, it said particularly concerning attacks came from “experienced colleagues” including a serving minister, a former leader of the House, a former culture secretary and several members of the House of Lords.

I stand by my statement. Some of the members of the Privileges Committee treated their witness, Boris Johnson, with contempt by gestures and other actions. Had it been in a law court, the judge would have called them to order. Respect for the Committee needs to be earned. pic.twitter.com/t8qpglLIB3 — Michael Fabricant 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@Mike_Fabricant) June 29, 2023

Some attacks – including those on two MPs own TV shows – were described as “disturbing” and “vociferous” and demonstrated “clear intent” to drive Tory members off the committee.

“There were also sustained attempts to undermine and challenge the impartiality of the chairman, who had been appointed by unanimous decision of the House,” it also notes.

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries were approached for comment.

Fabricant tweeted: “I stand by my statement. Some of the members of the Privileges Committee treated their witness, Boris Johnson, with contempt by gestures and other actions.

“Had it been in a law court, the judge would have called them to order. Respect for the Committee needs to be earned.”

CityA.M. has approached the seven other politicians named for comment.