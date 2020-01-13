Prince William and Prince Harry slam ‘offensive’ newspaper report

Prince William and Prince Harry have launched a blistering attack on an “offensive and potentially harmful” newspaper report about their relationship, as tensions between the palace and the press deepen.



In a joint statement the Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge said: “Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge.

“For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”



While the statement did not name the story in question, it has been widely linked to a report published in the Times this morning.



Citing an unnamed source, the newspaper reported that Harry and wife Meghan Markle had been pushed away by William’s “bullying attitude”. The Times has been contacted for comment.



It marks the latest salvo in an escalating war of words between the Royal household and Fleet Street.



In a shock move Harry and Meghan last week announced they would step back as senior members of the Royal family and instead seek financial independence.



As part of the move the couple said they would no longer take part in the royal rota — the pooling system for news coverage — and took aim at the credibility of royal correspondents.

The pair made the announcement without consulting other members of the Royal family, plunging the monarchy into chaos.



The Queen is set to hold the first round of crisis talks over the issue at Sandringham today with Harry, William and Prince Charles today. Meghan, who has travelled to Canada with baby Archie, may join the summit by telephone, according to reports.

