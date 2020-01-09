Queen Elizabeth is said to be disappointed that she was not consulted on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shock decision to step away from their positions as senior royals.

A statement, released on Instagram last night, from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex saying they wanted to become “financially independent” and split their time between the UK and North America caught Buckingham Palace off guard.

The Royal Family were not told that Harry and Meghan were releasing the statement, which reportedly caused fury from Prince William and Prince Charles.

Sky News is reporting that the Queen was disappointed that she had been kept in the dark.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had told the Royal Family they wanted to take a step back, but talks on how this would look were only just taking shape.

The couple’s statement read: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Buckingham Palace released a short statement in response to the announcement.

“Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” it read.

“We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

The Duke and Duchess launched a new website shortly after releasing their statement last night.

It details their new rules for dealing with media, including a statement that they will limit which publications get any access.

It comes as the pair have recently brought libel law suits against the Mail on Sunday, The Sun and the Daily Mirror.