Prince Charles will make a keynote speech at this year’s World Economic Forum meeting in which he will call on leading international figures to lead the transition to a sustainable economy.

The Prince of Wales will use his speech to officially launch his Sustainable Markets Council.

The Council was established in September 2019 as an advisory body of public-private-philanthropic leaders with a clear commitment to sustainability.

Sustainable markets are designed with the intent to ensure the economy operates in favour of people and planet while contributing to growth and prosperity.

A palace spokesperson said: “The Prince sees this as a year of action, so this is about building those coalitions, bringing together people to try and find the solutions that we all need.

“The Prince has long thought that it’s the private sector that will really solve this problem, and that governments can create the right conditions but it’s going to be the private sector, international corporations and international investors who can really change the course that we’re on.”

The Prince of Wales has been a long-time campaigner for environmental issues, a passion he seems to have passed on to his eldest son.

Last week Prince William launched a new award, the so-called Earthshot prize, to try to “dispel the current pessimism around the environment.”

The prize will be awarded to those individuals and organisations which come up with innovative answers to environmental problems.

The speech will mark Prince Charles’ first visit to Davos in nearly 30 years, and comes en route to a visit to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.