Boris Johnson will visit the north of England on Saturday after celebrating the Conservative’s 80-seat majority – the largest since 1987.

The Prime Minister has already thanked traditional Labour voters for “lending” their votes to him and said the result will bring “closure” to Brexit and “let the healing begin” after wins in traditionally Labour held areas.

Jeremy Corbyn blamed Brexit for his party’s worst result since 1935 and said he would stand down “early next year” when a replacement is found.

Johnson meanwhile is expected to announce a minor cabinet re-shuffle on Monday before MPs return to Westminster on Tuesday to begin swearing in.

The Queen will formally reopen Parliament on Thursday.

It means Johnson could reintroduce his withdrawal agreement to Parliament before the end of next week, having promised to do so before Christmas.

Following the result, there were some protests in London against Johnson’s victory, with demonstrators carrying signs that said “No to Boris Johnson” and “Not my Prime Minister”.

The Metropolitan Police said one person was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and while another was arrested for suspected affray during the protests.