Premiership Rugby chief executive Darren Childs is to step down and become an advisor to CVC Capital Partners, which owns a minority stake in England’s top division.

Childs, who only took up the role two years ago, will leave in the next few weeks, Premiership Rugby said. Predecessor Mark McCafferty also went on to advise CVC after departing the job.

Childs has been in charge for a tumultuous period in English rugby which included a four-month break and numerous other disruptions to the schedule caused by Covid-19.

The former chief of UKTV has been criticised for infrequently facing the public and accused of bowing to Premiership clubs’ demands to drop relegation this season.

He is credited with extending key agreements, with broadcaster BT Sport and European Professional Club Rugby over participation in the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

“After a huge effort by the whole team, I am pleased that we have managed to navigate the many challenges of Covid-19 and that Premiership Rugby is able to look ahead with real optimism,” Childs said.

“While now is the right time for me to step back and focus on a wider range of business interests, I will remain a committed and enthusiastic supporter of club rugby as the sport completes its recovery and returns to growth in the years ahead.”

Premiership Rugby said its “succession plan will be communicated in due course”.

CVC bought a 27 per cent stake in the competition in 2018 and was reported to have nominated Childs for the role.

The private equity giants has since ramped up its interest in rugby, acquiring similar stakes in the Six Nations and Pro14.