Premiership Rugby names RFU commercial boss Simon Massie-Taylor chief executive

Premiership Rugby has hired Simon Massie-Taylor, chief commercial and marketing officer at the Rugby Football Union, to be its new chief executive.

Massie-Taylor, who began his career in financial services, has also held commercial roles at the British Olympic Association, the London 2012 Olympic organising committee and Tough Mudder.

“This is a key moment for Premiership Rugby as the business moves to accelerate development of the full potential of the league, for the benefit of the players, the clubs and our fans,” the league said.

“The Gallagher Premiership Rugby plan is to continue to build live TV and stadium audiences whilst significantly increasing the league’s digital presence, with investment in quality and digital fan engagement.

“These are key steps on the path to grow commercial revenues, for reinvestment back into the sport, ensuring the longer-term success of our clubs and players in the Premiership, in Europe, and on the world stage.”

Massie-Taylor is the successor to Darren Childs, whose departure was announced in April, just two years after taking up the post.

Former UKTV chief Childs has since become an advisor to CVC Capital Partners, which owns a significant minority stake in Premiership Rugby.

“I’m very proud to be joining Premiership Rugby at such an exciting time,” said Massie-Taylor.

“Last season was an incredible one to watch as a fan, particularly the unforgettable final at Twickenham, and the current season has already provided some hugely entertaining rugby.

“As we emerge out of the Covid period it’s an important time for our sport. I am looking forwards to investing behind our product, working together with the talented team at Premiership Rugby, our clubs, owners and investors.”