Premier League introduces new Owners’ Charter in wake of European Super League saga

The Premier League will require all clubs to sign up to a new Owners’ Charter, committing them to the principles of the Premiere League.

The Premier League has taken action to prevent a repeat of its clubs threatening to breakaway in response to the Super League fallout.

Six top-flight teams, including Manchester United and Liverpool, announced late on April 18 they were joining a new continental competition called the European Super League, only for it to collapse amid intense pressure within 48 hours

A new set of measures have now been put in place by the Premier League to stop any future attempt of a breakaway division, which include additional rules and regulations and a new Owners’ Charter that all club owners will be required to sign up to committing them to the core principles of the competition.

“The actions of a few clubs cannot be allowed to create such division and disruption,” a Premier League statement read.

“We are determined to establish the truth of what happened and hold those clubs accountable for their decisions and actions. We and The FA are pursuing these objectives quickly and appropriately, consulting with fans and government

The Football Association revealed an official inquiry into the formation of the Super League and the involvement of the six English clubs – which also included Arsenal, Chelsea , Manchester City and Tottenham – had got under way last week.

It also reiterated its desire to ensure any return threat of a breakaway division was thwarted.

A spokesperson for the governing body said: “Since we became aware of the European Super League our priority and focus has been on preventing it from happening, both now and in the future.

“Throughout this period, we have been in ongoing discussions with the Government, the Premier League and UEFA.

“In particular, we have been discussing legislation with Government that would allow us to prevent any similar threat in the future so that we can protect the English football pyramid.



“Last week, we started an official inquiry into the formation of the European Super League and the involvement of the six English clubs.



“We wrote to all of the clubs to formally request all relevant information and evidence regarding their participation. Once we have the required information, we will consider what appropriate steps to take.”