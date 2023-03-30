Premier League to ban potential owners on human rights grounds

Premier League clubs unanimously approved the new owners’ and directors’ test

The Premier League has announced tougher rules for anyone looking to buy one of its clubs, including incorporating human rights in its new owner’s and directors’ test (OADT).

English top-flight clubs unanimously approved the changes, which will take effect immediately, at a shareholders’ meeting today.

Potential owners could now be banned from purchasing clubs if deemed to have committed human rights abuses.

The league has also expanded the list of offences resulting in disqualification to include violence, corruption, fraud, tax evasion and hate crimes.

In addition, any individual suspended by the Charity Commission, FCA, Prudential Conduct Authority, HMRC and Gambling Commission will also fail the OADT.

The full list of changes is: