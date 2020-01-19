Premier League talking points: Traore and Jimenez embody Wolves' spirit, Palace show resilience, Chelsea's breakdown blues

Southampton fans would have been forgiven for thinking their brilliant run of form was continuing at half-time against Wolves on Saturday.

Holding a 2-0 lead at St Mary’s, a sixth win from seven games looked on the cards. Saints had conceded just three goals in their last five Premier League matches on their charge out of the relegation zone, but they didn’t count on the quality on their opponents’ front line.

Led by the unique skills of Adama Traore – ludicrous speed and strength combined with an optimist’s mindset – and the hold-up play and accurate finishing of Raul Jimenez, Wolves overpowered Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side.

The frailties of a defence who had disintegrated and shipped nine goals in a single game less than three months ago re-emerged in a match-winning 23-minute spell.

Traore teed up Pedro Neto to pull a goal back, Jonny was sandwiched between Jack Stephens and Cedric Soares to win a penalty for Jimenez before Traore squared for the Mexican striker to sweep home the winner.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s team have played more games than any other Premier League side this season, having started their Europa League campaign in July, and yet they are still capable of producing a sustained burst of quality in January. The players, their manager and the conditioning team deserve immense credit.

Palace’s resilience

There was another comeback, albeit of different proportions, at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Sergio Aguero staged the first, scoring twice to bring Manchester City from 1-0 down to 2-1 ahead, but it was Crystal Palace who had the last laugh.

Aguero’s second goal, in the 87th minute, didn’t leave much time for an equaliser, but Palace didn’t need it. Wilfried Zaha’s determined run and cross down the left cannoned off Fernandinho and secured a fourth straight draw for Roy Hodgson’s side.

Zaha’s run and cross forced Fernandinho to score a late own-goal (via Getty Images)

“It was wonderful to see the lads not give up and accept what many people thought should’ve been their fate and to get back and get an equaliser,” Hodgson said.

Under the former England manager such performances have become commonplace, especially in Manchester, where Palace have picked up two wins and two draws from their last four league games against City and United.

Chelsea blues

Saturday was Groundhog Day for Chelsea, as they once again failed to break down a deep-set defence. In some ways this one hurt even more than the 1-0 defeats at Stamford Bridge against West Ham and Bournemouth and the 2-0 loss to Southampton, with Isaac Hayden’s winner for Newcastle coming after 93 minutes and 26 seconds.

“We dominated every aspect of the game,” manager Frank Lampard said. “They hit the bar in the first half but the rest of the game was ours, except scoring.”

Hayden headed in Newcastle’s winner in the last minute of stoppage time (via Getty Images)

Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League and have progressed from a tough group to reach the last 16 of the Champions League, despite the transfer ban which denied them the chance to recruit in the summer.

In just his second year of management, Lampard is performing admirably. His side have secured memorable away wins over Ajax, Tottenham and Arsenal this season.

And yet it could conceivably be even better. The Blues must learn to break down more defensive opposition and take their chances.

