Matheus Nunes transfer set to take Manchester City summer spending to £200m

Matheus Nunes is set to join Manchester City from Wolves

Manchester City are close to making Matheus Nunes their fourth summer signing after agreeing a transfer fee of £47m with Wolves for the Portugal midfielder.

A deal for the 25-year-old, who refused to train this week in an apparent bid to force through the move, would take City’s spending in the current window to £200m.

Manager Pep Guardiola stepped up his search for a midfielder after losing Kevin De Bruyne to a serious hamstring injury earlier this month.

As part of the agreement for Nunes, City youngster Tommy Doyle is set to join Wolves on loan for the season ahead of a potential £5m transfer next summer.

Nunes only joined Wolves from Sporting Lisbon last summer for a club record £38m, signing a five-year contract in the Black Country.

It continues a major exodus from cash-strapped Wolves since the end of last term, with Nunes the 10th player to depart Molineux on a permanent basis.

Other exits included Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins, Conor Coady, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore and Joao Moutinho. Six more players have gone on loan.

City’s recruitment could pave the way for England Under-21 forward Cole Palmer to leave Manchester, with Chelsea reported to be keen on the £50m-rated player.

This summer the Treble winners have already signed Belgium winger Jeremy Doku and Croatia pair Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic.

Elsewhere, Monaco have completed the signing of striker Folarin Balogun from Arsenal in a deal that could be worth up to £34m.