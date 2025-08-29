Premier League spending hurtles towards £3bn mark

Alexander Isak will command a new Premier League record transfer fee if he moves to Liverpool

Alexander Isak’s on-off transfer from Newcastle United to Liverpool will not be of interest only to fans and bean-counters on Tyneside and Merseyside.

The protracted deal is also one for the transfer data crunchers and historians of English football’s top flight, given that it could represent the passing of multiple financial milestones.

Isak’s transfer fee looks certain to be a new record purchase for a Premier League, perhaps as much as £150m – a threshold breached in the global market on only two occasions.

On top of that, it could contribute to a domino effect that takes total spending by the top 20 English clubs close to £3bn for the first transfer window in history.

To put that into perspective, that figure has only passed £2bn once before, in summer 2023 when Premier League spending hit a record £2.4bn.

How Isak transfer compares to biggest deals

Some bookmakers have suspended betting on Isak joining Liverpool in the coming days after Newcastle struck a deal to sign a potential replacement.

If Isak moves, the transfer fee is now all but guaranteed to eclipse the £116m deal Liverpool agreed for Germany midfielder Florian Wirtz earlier this summer.

It would therefore comfortably qualify as a Premier League record signing and be the second time this year that the champions will have set a new benchmark.

A £150m fee would also make it the biggest deal – whether purchase or sale – concluded by an English club, beating Liverpool’s £142m sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in 2018.

The only deals to command a bigger fee were Paris Saint-Germain’s signings of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who cost £200m and £160m in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

How Premier League spending could hit £3bn

English clubs have already spent around £2.5bn on new signings in this summer transfer window, overtaking the 2023 record.

With a number of big-money deals still being discussed ahead of Monday’s 7pm deadline for player trading, it is feasible that spending could reach the £3bn mark.

Aside from Isak’s potential £150m switch, moves for Nick Woltemade, Xavi Simons and Alejandro Garnacho look very likely to be completed for a combined further £150m.

Newcastle have agreed a fee with Stuttgart for Isak replacement Woltemade, Simons is poised to join Tottenham Hotspur from RB Leipzig, and Garnacho is Chelsea-bound from Manchester United.

Beyond that, there are a handful of significant transfers that hang in the balance, including Arsenal’s £52m move for Pedro Hincapie of Bayer Leverkusen and Fulham’s pursuit of Shakhtar Donetsk’s £40m-rated Kevin.

In addition, Liverpool could stump up the £40m Crystal Palace have demanded for Marc Guehi, while Newcastle might seek further attacking reinforcement in Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, who would cost around £50m.

And then of course there could be further deals that have not yet been trailed as Premier League clubs look to end the summer transfer window with a bang.