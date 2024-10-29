Power set to be Dynamite on his return

Our Power (right) has won four of his 10 starts over fences.

WITH the Jumps back in full swing and top-class Flat action from across the pond at the Breeders’ Cup, this Saturday promises to provide nearly 12 hours of racing and is not to be missed.

Ascot hosts its first Jumps meeting of the season and with the unseasonably dry weather, Chris Stickels and his ground team have already begun watering the course.

Last season’s impressive Cheltenham Festival winner Chianti Classico looks a strong favourite in the Sodexo Live! Gold Cup Handicap Chase (3.45pm), but I’d be surprised if connections risk him on good ground on his reappearance.

With a strong likelihood he will miss this engagement, the market should open up and I like OUR POWER at an each-way price of 12/1.

Sam Thomas’ horse was a good winner of this race two years ago on his reappearance and has been campaigned sparingly since.

He followed that with a win at Kempton off a mark of 141, again after a significant break, showing that he is at his best caught fresh.

A run in the 2023 Grand National didn’t go to plan and he disappointed in two starts early last season, but his form before that makes him of interest, and if he retains his ability then he should run a good race.

Thomas has enlisted the services of three-pound claimer Dylan Johnston, which effectively means he runs off a mark of 140, making him well treated, and with the ground set to suit there are plenty of reasons to be positive about his chances.

Another competitive handicap at Ascot is the Byrne Group Handicap Chase (2.05pm), where Venetia Williams’ Martador is of interest.

He showed dramatic progression over fences back in the spring, winning three races on the bounce, and has to be respected, but he’s been well found in the market.

Against him I’d rather take a chance with SAINT SEGAL, who represents the Jane Williams yard that sent out the winner of this contest in 2021.

Williams clearly targets this valuable handicap, with Saint Segal having finished a good third to Boothill in last year’s renewal and there are reasons to think he can go two places better this time around.

Last year he was making his reappearance but this time he arrives with a run already under his belt – a fourth at Chepstow a few weeks ago – meaning he should be race fit.

He’s two pounds lower in the weights than 12 months ago, and also lower than when crashing out at the final fence with a valuable prize at his mercy over this course and distance on his second start last season.

This is his second start after a wind-op and with the yard in form he looks a strong bet at around 5/1.

The Charlie Hall (2.58pm) is always a key early season contest and once again is the starting point for Paul Nicholls’ Bravemansgame who won it in 2022 and was just touched off by Gentlemansgame last year.

He’s been away for a racecourse gallop and should be fit for this, but the Nicholls yard have had a slow start to the season by their standards and it could be worth taking him on, especially with Grey Dawning probably likely to swerve the contest on account of the ground.

At a price of 10/1, FRENCH DYNAMITE could be the one for last year’s winning trainer Mouse Morris.

He’s a good ground horse and looked better than ever when winning at Punchestown recently.

That was his second start of the season, so he’ll come to Wetherby fit and ready, and that could prove crucial.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Saint Segal e/w 2.05pm Ascot

French Dynamite e/w 2.58pm Wetherby

Our Power e/w 3.45pm Ascot