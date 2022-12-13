Poundland owner Pepco to accelerate plan for new stores as profit booms

Pepco owns British discount store Poundland.

Poundland owner Pepco will accelerate its store rollout strategy as it looks to entice cash-strapped shoppers, after posting elevated profit.

The discount retailer said it was taking an increased focus on new stores in Western Europe and a refit programme in Central and Eastern Europe.

Pepco was upping its annual capex spend to between €350m and €400m over the next couple of years, the Warsaw-listed retailer said on Tuesday.

The pan-European brand hopes to snap up market share as budget-conscious consumers look for the best deals on food and general merchandise.

Underlying profit before tax swelled 23.8 per cent year-on-year to €300m while like-for-like sales were up 5.2 per cent, results for the year to the end of September 2022 revealed.

As with other markets in Europe, the UK was “a challenging market,” due to inflation, interim group chief financial officer Mat Ankers, told CityA.M.

In the UK, Poundland stores have expanded a range of frozen and chilled items while store re-fits have focused on making changes for effiency of space and energy.