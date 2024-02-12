Matalan finance chief to step down after 23 years as successor poached from Poundland

The chief financial officer of Matalan is to step down after 23 years in role as the fashion retailer announced his successor.

The Liverpool-headquartered company has confirmed that Dave Williams has joined as CFO designate from Poundland and will take over from Stephen Hill.

Hill is to remain with Matalan as an adviser to the board over the next few months.

The move is the latest change to Matalan’s top team after its lenders took control from founder John Hargreaves in January 2023.

Since then, former Co-op Food boss Jo Whitfield has joined as chief executive and former Lidl Karl-Heinz Holland became chairman.

Hill said: “It has been a privilege to spend so many years with the fantastic colleagues at Matalan, whose talent, hard work, and endless commitment to our customers has made my time both professionally rewarding and extremely enjoyable.

“As the business continues its transformation journey, its great value proposition positions it well to prosper over the coming years and I look forward to supporting the board in a new advisory capacity over the next few months. I wish the business and Dave in his new role as CFO every success in the future.”

Jo Whitfield added: “Stephen has been instrumental in helping shape Matalan over a long period, bringing significant investment into the business in supporting its ongoing development including the modernisation of our supply chain, developing our omnichannel capabilities, and opening lots of fantastic new stores.

“His extensive financial, commercial and leadership qualities have proved invaluable and helped steer Matalan to a solid financial footing.

“More recently, Stephen has played an important part of the new Leadership team that has stabilised the business after its change in ownership last year, successfully returning it to profit growth.

“I would like to thank Stephen for his vast contribution to the business and look forward to working with him in his new board advisor capacity in the coming months.”