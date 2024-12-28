Post-Christmas shopping to rise as bargain-hunters ’emerge’ – analyst

Post-Christmas shopping is expected to pick up on Friday after data showed there were fewer consumers hitting the high streets for Boxing Day bargains.

Post-Christmas shopping is expected to pick up on Friday after data showed there were fewer consumers hitting the high streets for Boxing Day bargains.

By midday on Friday, footfall at shops across the country was eight per cent higher than the same day last year, according to retail analysts MRI Software.

It follows refreshed figures showing a 4.9 per cent drop in Boxing Day footfall across all UK retail destinations, compared with last year.

That marks a slight improvement on the 7.6 per cent drop in footfall recorded up until 8pm, suggesting an uptick in late-night shoppers.

The percentage change is calculated by taking into account the number of people entering shops at high streets, shopping centres and retail parks over a period of time.

Data gathered throughout the day on Thursday indicated that fewer people were heading out to shop, preferring instead to browse sales online.

Shopping slowdown

It signalled a shift away from the post-pandemic shopping boom, and also reflected major retailers such as John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Next and Aldi deciding to remain closed on Boxing Day.

Nevertheless, MRI Software said it was expecting footfall to feel a post-Christmas uplift from Friday.

Jenni Matthews, the company’s marketing and insights director, said it was anticipating the “year-on-year uplift in footfall to be stronger from December 27 onwards as shoppers emerge from their post-Christmas slumber looking to replenish their groceries and see what Boxing Day bargains are available”.

Meanwhile, data showed that footfall levels surged by 18 per cent on Christmas Eve, compared with the same day last year, indicating that shoppers were prioritising spending on the pre-Christmas rush.

“Additionally, the growing presence of online shopping continues to reshape spending habits,” Matthews added, with many retailers launching post-Christmas sales, “providing shoppers with the opportunity to grab early bargains from the comfort of their own home”.

Press Association – Anna Wise