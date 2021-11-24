Post-Brexit vote of confidence: German real estate giant Coros lands in London as it opens office in Soho

German real estate company Coros is expanding into the UK as the firm has opened an office on Kingly street in Soho.

The firm said it considers London as a gateway to Europe for international investors who are seeking access to Germany and other European markets.

In addition to sourcing real estate projects, Coros’ London employees will include networking with international investors and potential project partners who are seeking access to the European real estate market via London.

“We are here to stay as London is going to be one of Coros’ core markets over the next decade. The opening of our new office is thus an important step in Coros’ internationalisation and growth strategy,” said Leonhard Sachsenhauser, Founding Partner at Coros.

“Despite Brexit, the city remains one of the continent’s most important real estate markets with exciting real estate projects and is a gateway for international investors.” Leonhard Sachsenhauser, Founding Partner

“As an international financial centre and emerging tech hub combined with its heritage of culture, arts and education, London is highly complementary to our key markets Berlin, Munich, and Paris,” he added.