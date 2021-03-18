Post-Brexit financial services pact with the EU 'coming this month'

A financial services cooperation pact between Britain and the EU is expected before the end of the month, which would see the blocs able to cooperate more closely on financial services in a post-Brexit world.

Britain’s financial services industry has been largely cut off from the EU, its biggest customer, since a Brexit transition period ended on Dec. 31 as the sector is not covered by the UK-EU trade deal.

The prospect of a pact has raised hopes in some quarters of at least a partial resumption of direct access to the continent’s financial markets.

Read more: UK businesses look for international trading opportunities post-Brexit

Katharine Braddick, director general of financial services at the Treasury, said both sides were committed to agreeing an memorandum of understanding (MoU) on regulatory cooperation by the end of March.

“I don’t see any reason why we are not going to be able to deliver on that commitment,” Braddick said, echoing comments this week from the EU.

Braddick said talk about the pact has been “exuberant” and in practice it would only be an “administrative vehicle” for dialogue.

Read more: Exclusive: City’s venture capital guru on Brexit, fundraising and impact investing

An early draft for a cooperation agreement in financial services between Britain and the EU face criticism for having “less substance” than a deal the EU agreed with the United States in 2016.

Brussels can grant direct market access for foreign financial companies if it deems their home market rules are as robust as the EU’s own standards, a system known as “equivalence.”

A person familiar with Britain’s negotiating position said the UK’s focus is on making sure the MoU provides transparency and appropriate dialog when it comes to adopting, suspending and withdrawing equivalence decisions.

Currently, the EU can in theory scrap equivalence decisions with just 30 days’ notice.

Under the U.S. deal with the EU, equivalence is treated as “outcomes-based,” which Britain has called for as part of its deal. However, in an early draft of the MoU, there was mention of outcomes-based equivalence in the draft EU-UK memorandum.

Read more: London remains Europe’s major global finance centre despite Brexit hit