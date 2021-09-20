Polygon and Nukkleus to support Bollant Industries with blockchain solution in India

Nukkleus Inc is to collaborate with Polygon and Grassroots Economics to support India’s Bollant Industries.

The trio will hand over a grant to the Hyberbad-based sustainable materials supplier that will support the development of a blockchain solution to improve the waste management supply chain.

Bollant Industries manufacture biodegradable products, packaging solutions, and eco-friendly paper. It also supplies materials like adhesives, home-care products, printing inks and organic cutlery.

Founded by Srikanth Bolla, who was born visually impaired, Bollant has not only built success through sustainability initiatives but now employs nearly 200 differently-abled people within local communities.

Nukkleus is a digital asset business with multi-asset technology dedicated to driving sustainable ESG initiatives that also deliver ongoing profitability. Bringing together thought leaders from the crypto landscape to back blockchain projects that will support fully democratised payment systems, empowering communities and reducing the digital divide.

The Bollant Industries initiative is one of many projects helping to reduce environmental impact globally. This initiative has the added benefit of helping impoverished communities to accumulate economic independence.

Erin Grover, Head of Emerging Markets at Digital RFQ Limited (part of Nukkleus Inc), said she hoped the move would inspire business leaders.

“Polygon will be providing a grant to Bollant Industries,” she said.

“This generous act is a refreshing reminder of the blockchain philosophy of financial inclusion. We look forward to many more industry leaders following in their footsteps.”

Polygon started in India, reaching a $14B market cap (source: CoinMarketCap, Fully Diluted), and has had a long standing vision to build a world in which communities thrive, unconstrained by national borders and regulations. Polygon has been making crypto payments affordable and accessible to communities all over the world.

Polygon’s ability to focus on ESG projects powered by blockchain technology has been enabled by its success due to speed and nominal gas fees.

Grassroots Economics founder Will Ruddick, a leading expert in community inclusion coins and economics, praised Bollant’s sustainability model.

“Through the issuance of blockchain tokens backed by their social enterprise’s future production, Bollant is destined to be the beacon of local sustainable economy,” he said.