Politics quiz: Can you match the quote to the MP who said it in 2023?

Clockwise from top left: Jeremy Corbyn, Nadine Dorries, Boris Johnson and Gillian Keegan. Photos: PA

Politics is many things to many people. It’s the art of the possible. It is a field where the most important thing, according to some, is learning to count.

But one thing it definitely is, is a source of endlessly amusing soundbites.

Our gaffe-prone MPs, ministers and bestselling fiction writers can be – among other things – an extraordinary source of entertainment.

We’ve rounded up a few of the best from 2023 – can you remember who wishes they hadn’t said them?