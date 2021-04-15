Policy Chair outlines Square Mile COVID recovery plan

What is city talk? Info Info. Latest

Speaking at the Court of Common Council today (15 April), City of London Corporation Policy Chair Catherine McGuinness promised a strong, sustainable COVID-19 recovery in the Square Mile.

She said: “We need to encourage the return of workers and visitors, while also providing reassurance about the steps taken to protect public health throughout the City’s reopening.

“And we will always promote the Square Mile as a vibrant and thriving City with a world-class business eco-system and outstanding environments.”

The Policy Chair outlined five strands of work to achieve this:

Recovery Task Force – Its mission is to ensure the Square Mile is the world’s most innovative, inclusive and sustainable business eco-system, and an attractive place to invest, work, live and visit. Following extensive stakeholder engagement, the Task Force has identified five-year recommendations of high priority, high impact activities, covering three key areas: (i) A world-class business eco-system (ii) outstanding environments (iii) a vibrant cultural offer. The City Corporation will be publishing a report later this month.

Business Recovery Fund – Small and medium size enterprises are the life blood of the City – but many have faced exceptionally challenging trading conditions over recent months. The new COVID Business Recovery Fund of up to £50 million launched on Monday. It will provide critical support to those City businesses that contribute to the Square Mile’s vibrancy at street level and directly provide services to returning City workers and residents.

ReOpening events – Over the coming months, the City Corporation will be urging Square Mile workers, residents and visitors to show their support for City businesses. The City’s many venues and attractions are ready and eager to welcome people back, in line with government guidance. This is part of a series of reopening events that we will be running in the summer and into winter to promote and celebrate the return of activity to the Square Mile.

COVID-19 Business Accreditation Scheme –The scheme provides vital reassurance to customers that premises are COVID-secure and safe to visit once again.