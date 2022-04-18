Police speak to Nicola Sturgeon over breach of face mask rules

Nicola Sturgeon was snapped at a barber shop in the town of East Kilbride, about 19 miles out of Glasgow, without a face mask.

Police officers have spoken to Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon after footage circulated on social media of her breaking her own face mask rules.

Police Scotland said they reminded Sturgeon of the importance of wearing face masks where the rules indicate it is mandatory, but that no further action was necessary.

Read more Number of Covid patients in hospital in Scotland reaches highest total ever

A police spokesperson said that this was “in line with our proportionate approach throughout the pandemic”.

Sturgeon released a video on social media of her at a barber shop on Saturday in the town of East Kilbride, about 19 miles out of Glasgow, without a face mask.

It came just days before the Scottish government yesterday dropped its legal requirement for people to wear masks in crowded indoor places and on public transport.

The First Minister said in a statement that she had forgotten to put her mask on just after entering the store, but that she “immediately put it on” a very short time after.

“However, I accept that not wearing a face covering even for a few seconds was an error on my part and I am sorry for that,” she said.

Sturgeon added that Scotland Police “were absolutely right to treat me no differently to any other citizen”.

Conservative MSP Craig Hoy said: “We appreciate that the police have not chosen to be heavy-handed to people breaking the SNP’s rules.

“However, it seems strange not to take any further action considering this appears to be a very clear rule breach in commercial premises, where face masks should have been worn.”