Police investigating after Brentford players allege racial abuse of their families at Everton

Brentford striker Ivan Toney (right) said family members were abused during Brentford’s win at Everton on Sunday

Merseyside police are investigating after Brentford players Ivan Toney and Rico Henry said their families were racially abused at Sunday’s game against Everton.

Striker Toney and full-back Henry made the allegations last night on social media, hours after their club’s 3-2 Premier League victory at Goodison Park.

“For the man that racially abused my family, I’ll do everything I can to get you the punishment you deserve,” said Toney.

Henry said: “I never usually speak out on things that don’t physically harm me or my family but to see my mom upset after being racially abused by a few Everton fans brought fire to my stomach!

“I will do anything for them and whatever it takes to get the small minority punished! This is not acceptable and must be investigated immediately.”

The alleged incidents came as Brentford came from behind to beat an Everton team fighting to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Merseyside police confirmed it had opened an investigation. Detective inspector Catherine Cox said: “No matter what football team you support, there is absolutely no place for hate anywhere in Merseyside under any circumstances.”

Everton said: “There is no place in football – or society – for racism.

“We are assisting Merseyside Police to ensure the individual is identified and dealt with appropriately.”

Brentford said: “Brentford condemns all forms of discrimination and racist abuse in the strongest possible terms.

“We will offer our support to Rico’s and Ivan’s families and will fully co-operate with the investigation and any subsequent legal proceedings.”

Everton finished the game with only nine men after having defender Jarrad Branthwaite and substitute Salomon Rondon sent off.