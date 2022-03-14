Police called to John Bercow’s Battersea home over domestic disturbance following assault claim by wife Sally

Former House of Commons Speaker, John Bercow (Photo by Tayfun Salci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Police were called to a domestic disturbance at the home of former House of Commons Speaker John Bercow.

Authorities attended his Battersea home last August over claims of ‘common assault’ reportedly made by his wife, Sally Bercow, according to The Times.

This comes after Bercow was banned from Parliament after the conclusion of a two-year investigation found he was guilty of being a ‘serial bully’ and ‘serial liar’.

The former Tory MP, who joined Labour and was then suspended by his new party, had 21 claims of bullying upheld in the 80-page report.

The Met confirmed the incident was logged with the local police community safety unit.

Following the outcome of the bullying investigation, Bercow contests the charges and called it a “travesty of justice” and “amateurish”, while adding that he intends to get around the ban by being invited into parliament by other passholders.

After stepping down as speaker, he was denied a peerage, breaking with long-held political is tradition.