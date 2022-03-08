John Bercow given parliament life ban for bullying House of Commons staff

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – NOVEMBER 06: Former House of Commons Speaker, John Bercow attends a meeting in London, United Kingdom on November 06, 2019. (Photo by Tayfun Salci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

John Bercow has been given a life ban from holding a parliamentary pass, after being found guilty of bullying House of Commons staff by Westminster’s standards watchdog.

The parliamentary commissioner for standards today found Bercow had been a “serial bully” during his time as Commons speaker and a “serial liar” during the investigation into his conduct.

Bercow contests the charges and called the investigation a “travesty of justice” and “amateurish”, while adding that he intends to get around the ban by being invited into parliament by other passholders.

He was today suspended by Labour, after he joined the party in June last year.

The 89-page report – written by parliament’s Independent Expert Panel -upheld findings by parliamentary commissioner for standards Kathryn Stone, and declared 21 bullying claims brought forward by three people were true.

Parliament’s Independent Expert Panel reviews disciplinary cases when an appeal is lodged against a decision.

“His behaviour fell very far below that which the public has a right to expect from any member of parliament,” the report said.

“The respondent’s conduct was so serious that, had he still been a member of parliament, we would have determined that he should be expelled by resolution of the house. As it is, we recommend that he should never be permitted a pass to the parliamentary estate.”

Detailing an accuser’s testimony, the report said: “She describes the respondent as losing his temper spectacularly ‘like Jekyll and Hyde’, his face being totally red, as spittle came from his mouth.

“Physically shaking with fury, his fists bunched and trembling, his eyes popping, he accused the complainant for over 15 minutes of incompetence, duplicity and subversion, casting himself in the role of wise Speaker when all around him were evilly intentioned incompetents.

“He went into ‘rant mode’, accusing the House Service of a typical response of avoiding responsibility for anything, and accusing the complainant of being useless … This ‘rant’ was timed by the complainant as lasting 13 minutes.”

Bercow was first accused of bullying House of Commons staff four years ago, with a number of media organisations running investigations into his conduct.

He became a national figure in the years post-Brexit and was accused by many Conservative MPs of trying to stop the UK leaving the EU during the endless parliamentary rows in this period.

In response to the findings, Bercow said: “All I can say is that the case against me would have been thrown out by any court in the land since it is based on the flimsiest of evidence, rooted in hearsay and baseless rumour, and advanced by old school dogmatists once intent on resisting change at all costs and now settling some ancient scores with me.

“Add to that a dash of personal spite and you have some idea of the vengeful vendetta mounted against me. It is a travesty of justice and brings shame on the House of Commons.”