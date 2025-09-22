Podcast giant Acast’s UK losses slashed in half

Peter Crouch’s podcast is hosted on Acast. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The UK arm of podcast giant Acast slashed its losses in half during its latest financial year, it has been revealed.

The division is behind the likes of That Peter Crouch Podcast, Shagged Married Annoyed with Chris and Rosie Ramsey and Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster.

New accounts filed with Companies House show Acast’s pre-tax losses were cut from £5.8m to £2.4m in 2024 while its turnover rose from £53m to £55.7m.

Acast was set up in Sweden in 2014 and is now the world’s largest independent podcast platform.

Acast’s podcast competition

In July, City AM reported that Persephonica, the podcast producer behind shows such as Political Currency with George Osborne and Ed Balls, more than tripled in value during its latest financial year.

The business, which was founded by former BBC producer Dino Soros, saw its net assets surge from £25,516 to £78,995 in the year to 30 September, 2024.

Accounts filed with Companies House also showed Persephonica’s cash in the bank almost double from £111,996, to £202,736.

The Sheffield-based business launched the Political Currency podcast in September 2023 as its first original show.

The company also launched The News Agents podcast with Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall for Global in 2022 before exiting in April 2024.

Its other shows include Miss Me with Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver and Dua Lipa: At Your Service.

In February, City AM also reported that the value of Gary Lineker’s podcast company Goalhanger, which is behind some of the most popular shows in the UK, had surged during its latest financial year.

The business, which produces the likes of The Rest is History, The Rest is Politics and The Rest is Entertainment, saw its assets jump over its last 12 months as the popularity of its shows continue to rise.

A document filed with Companies House revealed that Goalhanger’s net current assets surged from £582,558 to almost £1.9m in the 12 months to 31 May, 2024.

Its cash in the bank also rose from £560,539 to £2.7m.

The business also produces We Have Ways of Making You Talk, Empire, The Rest is Football, The Rest is Money and The Rest is Classified.