PMQs: Siddiq ‘acted appropriately’ by referring herself to adviser, Starmer says

City minister Tulip Siddiq

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted Tulip Siddiq has “acted appropriately” by referring herself to the independent adviser on standards and said he would not give “running commentary” of the recently announced probe into her finances.

The City minister referred herself to Sir Laurie Magnus, the Prime Minister’s Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests on Monday, for investigation over properties she has lived in with links to her aunt, Sheikh Hasina, the deposed former Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday, Starmer defended Siddiq, the Treasury minister responsible for “countering economic crime, money laundering and illicit finance”.

Conservative MP Gregory Stafford told the Commons: “First of all, we had a Chancellor who embellished her CV, then we had a transport secretary with a fraud conviction, and now we’ve got an anti-corruption minister who is being investigated for corruption.

“Now, I know the Prime Minister likes living in free accommodation, but does he really think it’s appropriate that his minister is being given free housing by the political allies of some very dubious foreign regimes?”

Starmer replied: “The City minister has acted appropriately by referring herself to the independent adviser.

“We brought in our new ministerial code to allow ministers to establish the facts and I’m not going to give a running commentary on that.”

It came as the weekly question and answer session saw Starmer and Tory leader Kemi Badenoch clash over the demand for a national inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal.

While Starmer confirmed the government would look at potential reforms to political party funding, Sir Keir Starmer said, as the “spectre” of Elon Musk’s possible donation to Reform UK was raised.

Read more Tulip Siddiq: City minister referred herself to watchdog over property questions

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey asked the Prime Minister to change the rules around party funding amid the US businessman’s continued support for Nigel Farage’s party.

Sir Ed said: “While the honourable member for Clacton may miss out on his big allowance from Elon Musk, the spectre of the richest man in the world trying to buy a British political party should give us all pause for thought.

“And, after years of the Conservatives taking millions of pounds of Russian money, will the Prime Minister now work with us to bring in long overdue reforms of party funding, so that people power in this country lies with the voters and not wealthy overseas oligarchs?”

Musk seemingly withdrew his support for the Clacton MP’s leadership on Sunday over Farage’s rejection of calls to support jailed far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

Musk posted: “The Reform Party need a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes.”

Earlier that day Farage had told Laura Kuenssberg’s Sunday morning show on BBC One that Musk’s support made the party look “cool”.

Sir Keir said: “I think we all had a smile on Sunday when the honourable member said how cool it was to have the support of Musk, only for Musk to say he should be removed just a few hours later – that’s the rough and tough of politics.

“And, of course, we’re looking at the question of funding more generally.”