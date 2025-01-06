Tulip Siddiq: City minister referred herself to watchdog over property questions

Tulip Siddiq Labour MP for Hampstead and Kilburn shadow economic secretary to the treasury (Photo by Nicola Tree/Getty Images)

Tulip Siddiq has referred herself to the government’s standards watchdog over questions about her use of properties linked to the deposed Bangladeshi leader, Keir Starmer said.

The City minister has come under increasing pressure after it emerged she had been given a London flat and lived in another property with links to her aunt, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and the Awami League party.

Asked about the growing questions following a speech on his plans for the NHS, the Prime Minister told journalists: “Tulip Siddiq has acted entirely properly by referring herself to the independent adviser, as she’s now done.

“And that’s why we brought into being the new code, it’s to allow ministers to ask the adviser to establish the facts.

“And yes I’ve got confidence in her and that’s the process that will now be happening.”

In her letter to ministerial standards watchdog Sir Laurie Magnus, Siddiq insisted she had “done nothing wrong”.

She told him: “In recent weeks I have been the subject of media reporting, much of it inaccurate, about my financial affairs and my family’s links to the former government of Bangladesh.

“I am clear that I have done nothing wrong. However, for the avoidance of doubt, I would like you to independently establish the facts about these matters.

“I will obviously ensure you have all the information you need to do this.”

Siddiq had been due to join a Treasury delegation heading to China this week, but will now stay in the UK. A source said: “Tulip wants to be the UK so she is available to assist the independent adviser on ministerial standards.”

Last week the Financial Times (FT) reported that Siddiq, who serves as economic secretary to the Treasury with a brief including “countering economic crime, money laundering and illicit finance” was given a two-bedroom property near King’s Cross in 2004.

The newspaper cited Land Registry documents which they said revealed Siddiq had not paid for the property, and was given it by Abdul Motif, a developer, with links to the minister’s aunt – former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who leads the Awami League party.

Read more Tulip Siddiq reportedly given London flat linked to deposed Bangladeshi leader

A spokesperson for the minister said: “Any suggestion that Tulip Siddiq’s ownership of this property, or any other property is in any way linked to support for the Awami League, would be categorically wrong.”

The Sunday Times later reported that the minister had also lived at another home which had been given to her sister by a lawyer and associate of her aunt, Moin Ghani.

The paper said a source close to Siddiq told them she had lived at her sister’s property for a period, adding that this was normal for many families, and added that other family members’ housing arrangements were a matter for them, and that the political associations of others had “nothing” to do with Siddiq.

Starmer was asked: “You vowed to restore trust and integrity to politics.

“So do you think it’s time that your anti-corruption minister comes clean about her use of homes linked to her aunt’s regime and do you have full confidence in her?”

Hasina fled to India in August following mass protests that ended her 20 years in power.

Regarded by her critics as an autocrat, she is facing an arrest warrant over her alleged involvement in crimes against humanity.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said: “It is high time for Tulip Siddiq to explain the source of her wealth, and whether any of it comes from the proceeds of her aunt’s alleged corrupt dealings.

“It is also right Starmer removes her from her role as anti corruption minister until these questions are answered.”

Shadow home office minister Matt Vickers added: There are clear questions for [Starmer’s] friend and anti-corruption minister Tulip Siddiq to answer about allegations made about her.

“She must be held to the same standards as other ministers in his government, indications so far show that that may not be the case.”

The Labour Party has been approached for comment.