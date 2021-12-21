PM to make lockdown decision by Christmas Eve

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement in the next 48 hours on whether to impose “circuit-breaker” restrictions in England to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

It said Johnson is considering a return to “Step 2” curbs that would limit pubs and restaurants to outdoor service only and ban indoor mixing between households, as understood by The Sun.

It comes after Rishi Sunak announced a £1bn support package for businesses this afternoon as Omicron sweeps across the country.

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon also announced that the capacity of sports and other outdoor events in Scotland will be capped at 500 people for three weeks from 26 December because of the risk of “super-spreader” events.

New Year street parties – including the Hogmanay celebration in Edinburgh – have also be cancelled, while numbers at concerts and other indoor events will be limited to 100 standing or 200 seated.