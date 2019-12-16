PM signs off report on Russian interference in UK politics

A parliamentary report looking at Russia’s involvement in UK politics is ready to be published, having finally been signed off by the Prime Minister.

The report, carried out earlier this year by the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC), is believed to have considered the Kremlin’s influence through social media, donations and political ties.

Dominic Grieve, who at the time was chair of the ISC, sent the report to Boris Johnson on 17 October and urged the PM not to “sit on it”.

However, Number 10 refused to publish it ahead of the election, insisting time was required to ensure there were no security issues or other considerations before making it public.

Today the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson confirmed Johnson had cleared the report for publication – although he refused to say when the approval took place.

“In line with his responsibilities under the Justice and Security Act 2013, the Prime Minister carefully considered the report of the former committee,” the spokesman said.

“He is content publication would not prejudice the functions of those bodies that safeguard our national security. Publication will be a matter for the new ISC in due course.”

But this is not expected to be before Christmas.

Grieve, the former attorney general who stood as an independent during the election after losing the whip over voting against a no deal Brexit, failed to retain his Beaconsfield seat.

A new ISC chairman will now be nominated by the Prime Minister and voted on by parliament, after MPs are sworn in this week.

