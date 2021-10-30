PM refuses to rule out French trade dispute action over fishing row

Boris Johnson has refused to rule out triggering trade dispute action against France next week, after a row over fishing.

France threatened to ban British seafood exports after dozens of French vessels were denied post-Brexit fishing licences for UK and Jersey waters,

“We won’t let the British wipe their feet on the Brexit agreement,” French President Emmanuel Macron’s spokesperson said.

Speaking on Saturday, the UK Prime Minister said: “If another European country wants to break the TCA – the Trade and Cooperation agreement – then obviously we will have to take steps to protect UK interests.”

“If there is a breach of the treaty or we think there is a breach of the treaty then we will do what is necessary to protect British interests,” Johnson told Sky News.

When asked if he would rule out launching the dispute settlement mechanism, Johnson said: “No, of course not. I don’t rule that out. But what I think everybody wants to see is cooperation between the European allies.”

The UK government has suggested the measures threatened by France would be a breach of the post-Brexit trade agreement with the EU.

As well as threatening blocking ports to UK boats, France also warned it may increase checks on UK goods, boats and trucks, as well as threatening to cut off power to the Channel Islands.