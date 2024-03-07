In a rush
FTSE 100 Live: The latest updates from the City of London

Brake Bros makes first profit since 2018 after revenue jumps by £1bn

By:

Brake Bros is headquartered in Kent.

Food and distribution company Brake Bros returned to profit for the first time since 2018 after its revenue increased by £1bn during its latest financial year.

Newly-filed accounts for the Kent-headquartered business, which include its parent company Sysco’s operations in Sweden and France, show the firm made a pre-tax profit of £33.7m in the year to July 2, 2023, up from a loss of £57.2m.

The last time Brake Bros made a pre-tax profit was the £39.3m it achieved in the year to July 2018.

Since then, the company’s pre-tax losses have totalled more than £530m.

The newly-filed accounts also show that Brake Bros’ revenue increased from £3.8bn to £4.8bn during the year.

Its UK and Ireland revenue increased from £2.1bn to £2.8bn, from £1.1bn to £1.3bn in France and from £570.9m to £649.6m in Sweden.

During the year the average number of people employed by Brake Bros increased from 12,824 to 14,851.

Brake Bros has been a subsidiary of Sysco Corporation since July 2016 when it was bought for $3.1bn.

At the time, it was reported that the food supplier had been considering a flotation on the London Stock Exchange.

Brake Bros had been majority owned by private equity group Bain Capital after it took the company private for around £1.3bn in 2007.

The business was founded Brake Bros (Poultry Packers) Ltd in 1958 by brothers William, Frank and Peter Brake.

The company hit the headlines in November 2023 when a pay deal was agreed with around 400 Unite union members based at its site in Newhouse, Motherwell.

During the same month, Sysco GB announced a £15m investment in its Brakes Scotland Newhouse depot, creating around 100 new jobs.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.