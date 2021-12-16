Covid-19: No Plan-C Omicron restrictions before Christmas, says health minister

Getty Images

Families and businesses concerned about another set of tighter Covid-19 restrictions ahead of Christmas Day have no reason to worry according to a UK health minister this morning.

Health minister Gillian Keegan said the Government was “not intending to make any more restrictions” between now and Christmas Day.

She said Boris Johnson “won’t hesitate” to recall Parliament if he needed to bring in extra measures.

The Government this week came under fire for “lockdown by stealth” with work-from-home guidance strangaling businesses only just getting back on their feet.

The CBI business lobby group, aviation bodies and nightclub and hospitality groups have pushed for more government support, such as the return of the furlough wage subsidy.

Keegan insisted there were still measures in place to help businesses through the pandemic.

She told Sky News: “We do still have support in place for businesses.

“So we’ve still got VAT reductions, we’ve still got business rate cuts of 66 per cent, and we’ve still got recovery loans in place”.