Pizza Hut: Which UK restaurants are shutting down?

Pizza Hut today revealed three London restaurants will permanently close in a crushing blow for food-lovers across the capital.

Diners will no longer be able to go to the Croydon North End, Leyton Mill and Stratford restaurants.

The fast food chain announced earlier this week that a total of 29 restaurants will permanently close, with aims to cut rents and exit-loss making stores amid financial pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The move will put as many as 450 jobs will be put at risk.

Last month, the dining chain reportedly hired advisers from restructuring firm Alvarez & Marsal to explore a potential insolvency agreement.

In a statement, a Pizza Hut Restaurants spokesperson said: “We are committed to doing the right thing and, in order to secure as many jobs as possible and continue serving our communities, we are working to reach an agreement with our creditors.”

It follows a rising trend across the industry, as Pizza Express announced plans to close 73 restaurants in August, putting 1,100 jobs at risk.

UK and Ireland managing director Zoe Bowley said “incredibly tough decisions to safeguard Pizza Express for the long term” had to be taken.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s August Eat Out to Help Out scheme was instrumental in boosting spending in London restaurants to just 10 per cent below its pre 2019 level.

But the announcements from Pizza Hut and Pizza Express strike a blow to the scheme, which was designed to prevent as many struggling dining businesses from cutting jobs.

Other Pizza Hut restaurants due to close across the country are located in Cambridge, Glasgow and Leicester.

The full list of closures

Basingstoke Retail Park

Brighton City Centre

Bury St Edmunds

Cambridge, Regent Street

Cardiff, Culverhouse Cross

Chelmsford, Moulsham Street

Croydon, North End

Cumbernauld

Dunstable

Glasgow, Great Western Retail Park

Grantham

Gravesend

Huddersfield, John William Street

Leicester, Haymarket

London, Leyton Mill

London, Stratford

Maidenhead

Maidstone

Newcastle-under-Lyme

Oxford

Plymouth Royal Parade

Salisbury

Scarborough

Sheffield, High Street

Sheffield, Penistone Road

Stafford

Thornton Cleveleys

Weston-Super-Mare

Worcester