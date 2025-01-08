Piers Morgan quits Rupert Murdoch’s News UK to focus on YouTube

Piers Morgan (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Piers Morgan has quit Rupert Murdoch’s empire to focus on his YouTube channel, ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’, in a four-year revenue sharing agreement with News UK.

The deal will allow News UK to receive a portion of the advertising revenue until 2029, according to Sky News’ Mark Kleinman, reported on Tuesday.

His production company, Wake Up Productions, has acquired the channel, which now boasts over 3.6 million subscribers.

This move marks a significant shift in Morgan’s career, as he transitions from traditional media to digital platforms.

He expressed enthusiasm about the potential for his ‘Uncensored’ channel, highlighting YouTube’s growing influence: “I’m very excited about the potential for Uncensored.”

“It’s clear from the recent US election that YouTube is an increasingly powerful and influential media platform, and Uncensored is one of the fastest-growing shows on it in the world’ he said.

Morgan had re-joined News UK as a columnist for the Sun and New York Post, as well as a presenter on Talk TV, in January 2022 for a three year deal.

His departure from News UK follows the closure of TalkTV, the television channel he had been associated with.

He had previously moved his show to YouTube, citing the flexibility and broader reach of digital media.

The acquisition of ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ aligns with Morgan’s strategy to expand his digital presence, particularly in the US market.

He has partnered with Red Seat Ventures, a media talent company, to enhance sponsorship and revenue opportunities for the channel.