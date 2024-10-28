24 Hours in Police Custody helps Channel 4 treble Youtube views

Channel 4 has enjoyed success on Youtube. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Channel 4 has tripled its UK Youtube full-episode views in 2024 as the broadcaster accelerates its social media strategy to capture new audiences.

The British network’s social output has reaped 1.8bn views so far this year, driven by soaring Youtube audiences.

Total views of Channel 4 content on Youtube are up 43 per cent from last year, with documentaries like the popular series 24 Hours in Police Custody proving a hit on the platform.

Channel 4’s digital content studio, 4Studio, launched in June 2020 to produce branded content aimed at younger audiences and distribute it widely across social channels.

Matt Risley, managing director of 4Studio, said: “Channel 4’s UK views across all social platforms and content have amassed a huge 1.8bn this year, putting us firmly on track to double our social viewing by 2030.

“Our latest audience growth underlines how Channel 4 and 4Studio are leading the way in embracing social audiences at scale,” he added.

Tiktok has been Channel 4’s fastest-growing platform, with UK views up 86 per cent year-on-year to 480m.

Instagram has also performed well, with UK views rising 39 per cent to 349m thanks to top performing content from reality shows such as Hollyoaks, Made in Chelsea and Celebs Go Dating.

This growth in social media engagement comes amid a challenging financial period for the broadcaster, which reported a record loss of £52m earlier this month, reversing a £20m pre-tax surplus from the previous year.

However, revenue from digital, including streaming, grew by 10 per cent to £280m, and now accounts for 27 per cent of total revenue. This share is expected to reach 30 per cent in 2024, one year ahead of schedule.

Channel 4 chief Alex Mahon said the market has reached the point where digital viewing is overtaking traditional linear viewing habits.

“By committing even further to our digital transformation with our Fast Forward strategy, we are keeping Channel 4 ahead of the curve and protecting its ability to continue delivering trusted and distinctive content to the British public,” she added.