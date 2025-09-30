Pick ‘n’ mix Candy with Apollo One at Ascot

Apollo One (pink cap) won last year’s Bengough Stakes at Ascot.

WHILE much of the focus this weekend is on France and Sunday’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, there’s still some strong domestic action on Saturday.

Newmarket is the scene of the Group One Sun Chariot Stakes (2.40pm), where a talented field of fillies line up.

Unbeaten Lady Of Spain makes some appeal, but she has a bit to find with the top few in the ratings and has no experience of the undulations of the Rowley Mile, so I’m happy to sit the race out from a betting point of view.

There look to be better betting opportunities at Ascot, where I like the chances of an old favourite, APOLLO ONE, in the Bengough Stakes (3.00pm).

Followers of this column will know we rattled the cross-bar with him in the Portland Handicap at Doncaster a few weeks ago, when he found only a well-handicapped rival too good.

What’s interesting is that he won this contest last season on the back of finishing a close second in the Portland, that time beaten a nose by subsequent Group One winner American Affair.

When the rain arrived last year, Apollo One relished the soft ground and with the forecast turning more unsettled later this week, conditions could again be ideal for him on Saturday.

He travelled supremely well 12 months ago when running out a comfortable winner, and I can see a similar scenario here, so the 7/1 on offer is well worth taking.

The prospect of soft ground also makes me quite sweet on the chances of Richard Spencer’s CANDY in the Rous Stakes (1.50pm).

Candy was of course part of the famous Ayr Silver and Gold Cup double for Spencer and owner Phil Cunningham last month, putting up an impressive display on soft ground in the first of those contests.

Soft ground is key to his chances, as he boasts a perfect three-from-three record when encountering those conditions.

Ascot is also a course he goes well at, having finished fourth in a big handicap at the track last September, and early on this season he wasn’t beaten far behind subsequent Haydock Sprint Cup winner Big Mojo.

Cut in the ground would be a worry for current favourite Shagraan, and while recent Ayr Listed winner Beautiful Diamond is probably the one to beat on an easy surface, Candy appeals more at odds of 9/1.

The big betting race of the day is the seven-furlong Challenge Cup (3.35pm), where I like the look of two at decent prices.

HICKORY has become something of an Ascot specialist since switching to Jamie Osborne’s yard this season.

In three starts at the track he has won twice – both times over this trip – and finished a close third.

He was a comfortable winner at Ascot on soft ground last month and is now only three pounds higher, which doesn’t look the ceiling of his ability.

I always like horses that are strong travellers when the ground is soft at Ascot, and this seven-year-old fits that bill, so I make him a nice each-way bet at 12/1.

Conditions will also suit the Eve Johnson Houghton-trained BALMACARA, whose best form is over this trip on soft ground.

On paper the yard have a better chance with Great Acclaim but rain could tilt things in Balmacara’s favour.

This free-going sort will be suited to the drop back to seven furlongs after being a good second over a mile at Sandown and he’s one I’m willing to chance at 25/1.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Candy e/w 1.50pm Ascot

Apollo One e/w 3.00pm Ascot

Hickory e/w 3.35pm Ascot

Balmacara e/w 3.35pm Ascot