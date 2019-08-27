Philip Morris confirms megamerger talks with Altria

Philip Morris International has confirmed it is discussing a potential merger with Altria, a deal which would bring together two of the world’s largest tobacco companies.

Shares in Philip Morris slipped over six per cent on the news in early trading, and earlier rumours of the talks. Meanwhile Altria is trading up more than nine per cent.

A potential deal would bring the two groups back together more than a decade after Altria sold Philip Morris International. It still owns Philip Morris USA.

It comes as Philip Morris International is trying to paint itself as a leader in the smoke-free segment as tobacco companies look to vaping as the future.

Marlboro-maker Altria bet big on the industry late last year with a $12.8bn (£10bn) deal to buy a 35 per cent stake in Juul, one of the most successful vape companies in the world.

Yesterday Bonnie Herzog, an analyst at Wells Fargo, said that Philip Morris would be an ideal partner to Juul for its international expansion.

No financial details of the deal were released, but the companies currently have a combined market value of around $210bn. Philip Morris is the slightly larger of the two.

“Any transaction would be subject to the approval of the two companies’ boards and shareholders, and regulators, as well as other conditions,” said a joint statement from the two firms.

Both declined to comment further “unless appropriate to do so”.

