Petrol remains No1 choice for third of UK motorists

Petrol cars remain the number one choice for a third of UK motorists, according to a research from Close Brothers Motor Finance (CBMF).

Data revealed that numbers of people choosing a traditional car went up 8 per cent from 2021, when only one in five still intended to purchase a petrol car.

Electric vehicles (EV) continue to trail behind petrol, with 18 per cent of motorists choosing to take the EV leap, while figures for hybrid went down 2 per cent on last year, from 26 to 24 per cent.

“The government’s ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars is fast approaching – just eight years away. But at what should be a time for motorists to transition and plug into electric, they’re in fact moving further away,” said Sean Kemple, CBFM’s managing director.

“Significant concerns remain, and these must be addressed if we are to see more motorists making the switch. We are still languishing in the tens of thousands of much needed electric car charging points – we need to get to 2 million to meet the ambitious 2030 goals.

“Coupled with the government cutting grants – the second time in just one year – for electric car buyers, the industry is at risk of not going in the right direction.”