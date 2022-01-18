People management firm Lattice hits £2.2bn valuation to drive global presence

People management platform Lattice announced a new valuation of $3bn (£2.2bn) this evening after closing a $175m (£129m) round to ramp up its global presence.

Chief exec and co-founder Jack Altman said that the company decided to take on additional capital less than 10 months after closing a Series E round to continue to fuel the firm’s growth across industries and geographies.

“This new funding is a vote of confidence in Lattice’s belief that the world is ready for a new generation of people management products that put employees’ interests first,” said Altman.

The London office opened in September 2021 with a company pledge to invest $110m (£81m) in the area over 10 years. The office finished 2021 with 30 employees and is planning to double its headcount by the end of 2022.

The UK team is also expanding the office space and currently looking for a new location.

Lattice have benefited from the evolution of HR as a result of pandemic remote working.