Liz Truss sacks pensions minister Guy Opperman in reshuffle

The reshuffle was put on hold due to the Queen’s death, however more announcements are expected to be made as early as today.

Guy Opperman has been sacked as pensions minister by Liz Truss as a part of her frontbench reshuffle.

Opperman – who had been a minister in the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) since 2017 – was sacked on the day of the Queen’s death, but the announcement was not made during the mourning period.

Truss’ top team in the cabinet are in place, however there are more junior ministerial roles that need to be decided across government.

Opperman said he was proud to have passed legislation that increased automatic enrolment of workplace pensions to 8 per cent and the Pensions Schemes Act.

Now mourning is over I wrote a letter of thanks as departing after 5 years as Minister at DWP. New PM and @Conservatives will continue to have my full support 👍 pic.twitter.com/JzWzWUhENl — Guy Opperman (@GuyOpperman) September 20, 2022

“The Act has secured our pensions on an ongoing basis and has unquestionably made them safer, better and greener,” he wrote in a public letter.

“Safer by stopping scams and preventing crime. Better by bringing forward the pension dashboard – a digital revolution for pensions – creating one place to see all your pension pots, personal and state.”

It comes after she also installed a new City minister last week – Boris Johnson ally and former Sky executive Andrew Griffith.