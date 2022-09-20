Truss vows to maintain UK’s military aid for Ukraine in 2023

Prime Minister Liz Truss said “Ukraine’s victories in recent weeks have been inspirational”.

Liz Truss has vowed to maintain the UK’s military aid for Ukraine next year, after arriving in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

The Prime Minister will underline her commitment to Ukraine in her UN speech tomorrow and tell western leaders that “we must put an end to Putin’s economic blackmail by removing all energy dependence on Russia”, according to Number 10

The UK has given the second most amount of military aid to Ukraine, after giving £2.3bn this year to help them fight Russia’s invasion.

This figure is only surpassed by the $15.9bn (£13.92bn) given by US President Joe Biden.

The announcement comes after a counter-insurgence has seen the Ukrainian army take large swathes of territory back in the North East, near the city of Kharkiv.

Truss said “Ukraine’s victories in recent weeks have been inspirational”.

“Time and again these brave people have defied the doubters and showed what they can do when given the military, economic and political support they need,” she said.

“My message to the people of Ukraine is this: the UK will continue to be right behind you every step of the way. Your security is our security.”

The Prime Minister will meet with world leaders – including Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen – and major chief executives while in New York to urge them to stop their reliance on Russian energy.

“By turning off the taps of Nord Stream gas pipeline, Putin has consigned millions of people in Europe to a colder and more difficult winter,” Truss said.

Read more Liz Truss to jet off to New York for her first UN General Assembly

“Too many lives – in Ukraine, in Europe and around the world – are being manipulated by a dependence on Russian energy. We need to work together to end this once and for all.”