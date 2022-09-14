Number 10 looks to shorten parliament’s party conference recess

Parliament may also be recalled earlier than planned, currently on 17 October, so new Prime Minister Liz Truss can get a handle on the multiple crises facing the UK.

Number 10 is looking at shortening parliament’s recess for party conference season in a bid to provide more time to pass key legislation.

There are plans to make MPs sit for parliament for a day longer next week, before party conferenece season begins, to ensure chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng can deliver a mini-budget.

Read more Bank of England to send rates to four per cent after Truss energy package

Parliament may also be recalled earlier than planned, currently on 17 October, so new Prime Minister Liz Truss can get a handle on the multiple crises facing the UK.

Her legislative plans have been halted due to the 10 days’ national mourning for the Queen’s death.

A Downing Street spokesperson today said: “We are looking at changing the recess dates.”

Under the current plans, the parliamentary recess will continue for almost two weeks after the end of the Conservative party conference on 5 October.

Labour’s conference ends on 28 September and the Liberal Democrats have cancelled their conference.

Kwarteng’s fiscal statement next week is expected to outline the costs of the recent package to freeze household energy bills, along with further details of the help for businesses.

He is also set to announce billions of pounds of tax cuts, including a cancellation of this year’s 1.25 percentage point increase in National Insurance.