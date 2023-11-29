Pennon Water leaking 90 per cent drop in profits as debt pile grows

FTSE 250 company Pennon Water continue to struggle with a huge debt burden.

Pennon Water has returned a 90 per cent drop in profits through six months as its formidable debt pile grows ever higher.

The South West Water owner’s half-year results, released this morning, show profits after tax coming in 90.3 per cent lower than the £18.5m recorded this time last year, at £1.8m. In June, the company’s full-year 2023 results showed a pre-tax loss of £8.5m from a profit of £127.7m the year before.

The FTSE250 firm has also upped its capital expenditure forecast by £100m over the next two years, resulting from its hefty investment into improving environmental standards amid intense regulatory scrutiny.

More pressingly, the company’s balance sheets show liabilities of £355.5m due within the next year, with a further £3.7bn due after that.

Against current credits of £143.7m cash and £237.2m in receivables due within a year, that leaves a whopping £3.68bn outstanding balance for the company to battle.

Amidst the struggles, group executive Susan Davy shared that the group had “improved operational resilience” throughout the company with an 87 per cent investment boost.

Dividends per share rose 8.3 per cent from 12.96p to 14.04p but adjusted EPS fell 54.4 per cent to 3.6p against the same period last year.

The company added that it is targeting 135 GWh of renewable energy generation, through c.£145m announced to date to be invested in four acquired projects.

From a two-year high watermark of 1718.25 in June 2021, the company’s share price has been on a slow free fall, to a low point of 586 on 28th September this year.

As of today, Pennon Water’s share price is down 21 per cent year-on-year.

Davy added: “I want to thank my colleagues in advance for what they are about to do, as we look ahead to 2030, creating 2,000 new jobs in the region and delivering a sustainable future for all.”

The UK’s water companies have, for the most part, been leaking cash and supply in recent years.

Industry regulator Ofwat last month ordered 12 of the 17 firms to pay compensation to customers due to abject service, including a £73m fine for Thames Water.