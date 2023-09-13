Another fine mess: Thames Water leaves large parts of London with low water pressure — or no water at all

Thousands of West London homes have been left without water, or with low water pressure, Thames Water has admitted this morning

Thousands of people in West London have been left without water, or with low water pressure this morning, Thames Water admitted.

The utility giant said that a power issue at its Ashford and Hampton water treatment centres, located in Ashford and Hampton, had caused the problem and that it was currently “working hard to fix the issue and to get things back to normal.”

Thirty-five postcodes have been affected, predominantly in the South West and West London with a number of schools closed as a result.

Thames Water confirmed that power was back on shortly after 11am and that “supplies should be starting to return across the area.”

“The issue also had a knock-on effect at Hampton Water Treatment Works, meaning a large number of customers have been affected,” a spokesperson said.

“We’re really sorry for the worry and inconvenience this will have caused.”

Hundreds of X users took to the platform to express dismay at the disruption this morning, with one stating that people were “panic buying water” from the supermarkets

St Richard Reynolds, a catholic school co-ed school in Twickenham, Richmond, said that “the college site has no option but to close from 10:30am today.”

Lib Dem MP for Twickenham Munira Wilson said on X she was “alarmed” that schools in her area have been shut and was “trying to get more information for local residents.”

“As a precaution, we’re bringing tankers into the area to support local hospitals and critical infrastructure,” the company said this morning.

“Getting water supplies back on is our top priority and while our team work on this we’re identifying everyone in the affected area who has pre-registered with us as having special requirements, such as being medically reliant on water, so we can get in touch and make sure we give them the help and support they need.”

Embattled Thames Water has faced intense criticism this year for creaking infrastructure , sewage leaks and a significant debt pile.