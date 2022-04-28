Women now dominate boards of top three water firms, with five-out-of-six CEO and chair positions held

Water from a tap

Women now dominate the boards of water companies, with five out of six heads taking up the roles.

The majority of chief executives and chairs for the three FTSE-Listed water firms, Severn Trent, Pennon and United Utilities, are now held by women.

This comes after Louise Beardmore was promoted to chief executive at UU, succeeding steve Mogford, after 12 years at the helm.

According to the Guardian, there are only four firms in the FTSE 350 with both female chief executives and chairs, and two are water companies.

Beardmore said she was “privileged” to join, after the proportion of women in major company boards reached a peak at the end of last year.

However, less than 10 per cent of CEOs in the FTSE 100 are women.