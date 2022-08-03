Peer2Peer Finance Awards – nominations now open!
Peer2Peer Finance News is hosting its inaugural awards event – the Peer2Peer Finance Awards – on Tuesday 6 December 2022 at the prestigious Hurlingham Club in London.
The awards will highlight the best and brightest among the peer-to-peer lending industry, including platforms and the service providers supporting them.
Categories have been announced, with all awards free to enter before the deadline of 31 August 2022.
The event will be covered by Peer2Peer Finance News, with additional coverage in London business newspaper City AM.
Categories include P2P platform of the year, accountancy firm of the year, business advisory firm of the year, PR firm of the year and open banking provider of the year.
“I’m delighted to be hosting the first dedicated awards for the peer-to-peer lending industry,” said Peer2Peer Finance News founder and editor-in-chief Suzie Neuwirth.
“This sector has channelled vital funding to individuals, businesses and property professionals during the pandemic, while providing solid returns to investors.
“These awards will celebrate the vital role that peer-to-peer lending plays in society and recognise the companies and individuals who have made it what it is today.”
Please click here for more information on awards categories and how to enter.
For table sales and sponsorship opportunities, please email Peer2Peer Finance News’ sales and marketing manager Tehmeena Khan at tehmeena@p2pfinancenews.co.uk.
Please find the full list of awards categories below:
- Business advisory firm of the year
- Debt advisory firm of the year
- Restructuring firm of the year
- Open banking provider of the year
- P2P software provider of the year
- Compliance consultancy of the year
- Compliance software provider of the year
- PR firm of the year
- P2P banking partner of the year
- P2P institutional partner of the year
- Law firm of the year
- Accountancy firm of the year
- Consumer lender of the year
- Business lender of the year
- Asset-backed lender of the year
- Property development lender of the year
- Commercial property lender of the year
- Bridging lender of the year
- Buy-to-let lender of the year
- Ethical lender of the year
- Investor’s choice (P2P platform)
- Rising star (P2P platform)
- European P2P lender of the year
- Financial inclusion award (P2P platform)
- Innovative lender of the year
- CEO of the year
- Insurer of the year
- Insurance broker of the year
- Credit reporting agency of the year
- P2P platform of the year
- IFISA provider of the year