Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Peer2Peer Finance Awards – nominations now open!

Peer2Peer Finance News is hosting its inaugural awards event – the Peer2Peer Finance Awards – on Tuesday 6 December 2022 at the prestigious Hurlingham Club in London.

The awards will highlight the best and brightest among the peer-to-peer lending industry, including platforms and the service providers supporting them.

Categories have been announced, with all awards free to enter before the deadline of 31 August 2022.

The event will be covered by Peer2Peer Finance News, with additional coverage in London business newspaper City AM.

Categories include P2P platform of the year, accountancy firm of the year, business advisory firm of the year, PR firm of the year and open banking provider of the year.

“I’m delighted to be hosting the first dedicated awards for the peer-to-peer lending industry,” said Peer2Peer Finance News founder and editor-in-chief Suzie Neuwirth.

“This sector has channelled vital funding to individuals, businesses and property professionals during the pandemic, while providing solid returns to investors.

“These awards will celebrate the vital role that peer-to-peer lending plays in society and recognise the companies and individuals who have made it what it is today.”

Please click here for more information on awards categories and how to enter.

For table sales and sponsorship opportunities, please email Peer2Peer Finance News’ sales and marketing manager Tehmeena Khan at tehmeena@p2pfinancenews.co.uk.

Please find the full list of awards categories below: