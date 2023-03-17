Peace and serenity in the Italian capital of Rome

THE WEEKEND: No matter how many times you have visited Rome, the Eternal City lures you back. This time for something a little different though: the plushest new swimming pool in the city centre, a rare find in the Italian capital. Sightseeing offset by sun lounging? Tell me more…

THE STAY: Situated in the shadows of the Vatican, the impressive Villa Agrippina Gran Melia hotel was once a convent, and is hidden down an olive tree-lined drive. However renovations have given the former nunnery a much more vibrant look, and the result is a sprawling pink palazzo on the banks of the River Tiber. Inside, polished floorboards, statement mirrors and mid century furniture are homely and chic at the same time. Behind the shrubbery in the garden is an impressive outdoor pool. There are two Executive Suites which offer private terraces and plunge pools, and the rooftop apartment provides direct access to St Peter’s Basilica, which allows guests to gloat over the gathered masses as they enjoy an uninterrupted front-row view of the papal proceedings with their morning coffee. Quite the treat…

Some of the rooms at the central Rome hotel have their own private pools (Photo: Meliá Hotels International )

WHAT TO SEE: A must see for first-time visitors is the Sistine Chapel located within the Apostolic Palace. Restored at the end of the 15th century, it is credited as one of Michelangelo’s masterpieces, and the painted frescoes on the ceiling are one of Rome’s most visited landmarks. At just a 30 min walk to the 18th century Scalinata della Trinità dei Monti (Spanish Steps), you can do a lot in a day, although you’ll need to keep your energy up. New rules prohibit people from sitting on the 135 stairs, so be prepared for a hike up to the top. When you do, you will be rewarded by the impressive Chiesa della Trinità dei Monti church and impressive frescoes by Daniele da Volterra. The vantage point also gives impressive views of the city and the Barcaccia “sinking boat” fountain in the piazza. Rome’s most well-trodden monuments are the Colosseum and the Pantheon. Although not walkable from the centre, they make a great half-day excursion before you retreat from the heat and enjoy a smug dip in the hotel’s pool or a treatment in the spa.

A DAY TRIP: Ask the concierge to book you a private view at Villa Albani-Torlonia. Just a 25 minute drive from the hotel, the property was built in the mid-18th century by architect C Marchionni, and the house and grounds have been painstakingly maintained; you can also visit inside the villa but you’ll need a guide to escort you through the antiquities, which consist of ancient relics, busts and Greco-Roman statues which have been acquired from the most prominent collections of Rome’s patrician families. Inside the house you can enjoy paintings including works by Perugino, Tintoretto, Giulio Romano and Jacques-Louis David.

RELAXING IN ROME: This iconic city could be overwhelming due to its size and the masses of tourists, but I found a shady pool with cocktails on tap to be a pretty decent Rome hack. A few hours of sightseeing is so much better when you have somewhere this gorgeous to recharge and reset before another day’s sightseeing. Pass us the cocktail list…

